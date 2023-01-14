Prudent Investors Network Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,000 Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Autus Asset Management LLC now owns 22,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1,177.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 20,001 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 158.4% in the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 68.2% in the 2nd quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 17,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF Price Performance
Shares of PNQI opened at $126.17 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a one year low of $105.61 and a one year high of $201.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.75.
