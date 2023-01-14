Proton (XPR) Price Reaches $0.0017 on Major Exchanges

Proton (XPR) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Proton has a total market capitalization of $23.73 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003306 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $88.81 or 0.00427394 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,272.56 or 0.30187708 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00863920 BTC.

About Proton

Proton’s launch date was March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 14,045,329,218 coins and its circulating supply is 13,981,741,422 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.