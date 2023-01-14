Prom Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.22 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last week, Prom has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market capitalization of $79.43 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for approximately $4.35 or 0.00020805 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030643 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00044640 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017663 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00233203 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.1354183 USD and is up 1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $2,011,449.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

