ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on PRA. StockNews.com raised shares of ProAssurance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of ProAssurance from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Get ProAssurance alerts:

ProAssurance Stock Up 4.4 %

PRA opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.13 and a beta of 0.36. ProAssurance has a twelve month low of $16.90 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.68.

ProAssurance Announces Dividend

ProAssurance ( NYSE:PRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.26). ProAssurance had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $288.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.12 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProAssurance will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. ProAssurance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional Trading of ProAssurance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRA. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth $84,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

About ProAssurance

(Get Rating)

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProAssurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProAssurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.