Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $34,000 Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 320.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 287,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,436 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $725,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,146,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 113.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 101,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after buying an additional 54,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.20. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $32.89. The company has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. This is an increase from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

HR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

