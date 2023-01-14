Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 43.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $280.97 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $254.26 and a one year high of $380.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $277.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $287.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $0.655 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

