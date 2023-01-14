Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 932 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in S&P Global by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 26.7% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,726,000. Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 19,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,862,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 15,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI opened at $366.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.09. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $434.77.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,925.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $390.00 to $388.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their target price on S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $397.00 price objective (down previously from $430.00) on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

