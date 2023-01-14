Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PNC. Great Diamond Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 23.9% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 24.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after purchasing an additional 14,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.72.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Down 2.0 %

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 2,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.66, for a total transaction of $452,316.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,277,340.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC opened at $164.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.94. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $143.52 and a one year high of $224.57. The firm has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 26.96% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.25%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

