PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, JMP Securities reduced their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

PRA Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PRAA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 146,551 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,639. PRA Group has a 52-week low of $29.68 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.12.

Institutional Trading of PRA Group

PRA Group ( NASDAQ:PRAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.17. PRA Group had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $244.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that PRA Group will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in PRA Group by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in PRA Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in PRA Group by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 46,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PRA Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

PRA Group Company Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

