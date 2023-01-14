Polygon Price Reaches $0.99 on Exchanges (MATIC)

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 14th. During the last seven days, Polygon has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. Polygon has a total market capitalization of $8.61 billion and approximately $998.67 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polygon coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004742 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003172 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.45 or 0.00425113 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,245.87 or 0.30020846 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.15 or 0.00899539 BTC.
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology.
Polygon Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
