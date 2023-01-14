Pocket Network (POKT) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $59.66 Million

Pocket Network (POKT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Pocket Network token can now be bought for about $0.0585 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $59.66 million and $681,737.11 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003199 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.11 or 0.00426481 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,293.01 or 0.30119077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.62 or 0.00897972 BTC.

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network was first traded on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

