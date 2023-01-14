Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $4.37

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$4.37 and traded as low as C$4.31. Plaza Retail REIT shares last traded at C$4.42, with a volume of 25,487 shares changing hands.

PLZ.UN has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Plaza Retail REIT from C$5.25 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

The company has a market cap of C$441.83 million and a PE ratio of 5.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.37 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.20.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0233 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is 35.44%.

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

