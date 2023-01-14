PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on PJT Partners from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $84.40.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE PJT opened at $79.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.76. PJT Partners has a 12-month low of $54.48 and a 12-month high of $81.41.

PJT Partners Announces Dividend

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.09. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.17% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $266.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.77%.

Institutional Trading of PJT Partners

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PJT Partners by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 19,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,067,000. Redwood Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 15.7% in the second quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 363,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,570,000 after purchasing an additional 49,360 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PJT Partners by 9.2% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 738,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,867,000 after purchasing an additional 62,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

