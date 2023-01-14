Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pirelli & C. (OTCMKTS:PLLIF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Pirelli & C. Price Performance
Shares of PLLIF opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.18. Pirelli & C. has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $4.15.
Pirelli & C. Company Profile
