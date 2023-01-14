Piper Sandler Boosts Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) Price Target to $4.30

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Piper Sandler from $4.00 to $4.30 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Heritage Insurance from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th.

Heritage Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of HRTG stock opened at $2.26 on Tuesday. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $7.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.71 and its 200 day moving average is $2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $58.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance ( NYSE:HRTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.59). Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 33.01% and a negative return on equity of 28.08%. The firm had revenue of $165.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will post -3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer purchased 229,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.38 per share, for a total transaction of $317,393.10. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Heritage Insurance news, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer acquired 229,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $317,393.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,319,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,593.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Raymond T. Hyer bought 158,660 shares of Heritage Insurance stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $211,017.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,478,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,296,611.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heritage Insurance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Insurance during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 49.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in the states of Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

