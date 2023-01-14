Personal CFO Solutions LLC Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 521 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF comprises about 1.1% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC owned 0.46% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $134,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,060.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

FSTA stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.06. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12 month low of $39.90 and a 12 month high of $49.03.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.