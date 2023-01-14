Personal CFO Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 712,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,713,000 after acquiring an additional 28,218 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 97,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $160.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.15 and a 12 month high of $207.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.00 billion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.03). Zoetis had a return on equity of 48.41% and a net margin of 25.82%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Zoetis’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.68%.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoetis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.17.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

