Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $9.02 Million Position in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,085 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. ITT makes up approximately 2.3% of Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $9,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ITT by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 794,297 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $53,409,000 after purchasing an additional 212,615 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ITT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ITT by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 65,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,384,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ITT by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 166,451 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $12,519,000 after purchasing an additional 17,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $88.15 on Friday. ITT Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.77 and a 52-week high of $99.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.00 and a 200 day moving average of $75.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.43.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $753.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.264 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.24%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of ITT from $88.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ITT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.20.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

