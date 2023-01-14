Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,358,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,760 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,439,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,517,913,000 after acquiring an additional 898,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 305.4% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 496,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,819,000 after acquiring an additional 373,668 shares in the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Cowen raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $384.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $428.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total value of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,730,817,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.48, for a total transaction of $1,189,947.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,525,746 shares in the company, valued at $34,730,817,268.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny bought 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 365,248 shares of company stock worth $126,834,100. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $361.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $343.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is presently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.