PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Harbor Investment Advisory LLC

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.1% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.7% during the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $118.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.14.

PYPL stock opened at $79.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $90.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.35, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.42. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.39 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

