Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 96 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,762 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leisure Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,286 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. First International Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. First International Bank & Trust now owns 4,289 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,029 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $268.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $270.49 and a 200 day moving average of $259.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $276.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.00.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

