Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Sells 2,097 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,097 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $47.12 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $46.19.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

