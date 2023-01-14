Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Has $397,000 Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% during the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 6,768 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 4.8% in the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE CVS opened at $89.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.16. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $118.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.71.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $81.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on CVS Health from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total transaction of $13,521,155.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

