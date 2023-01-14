Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Grows Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 1.1% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 127.7% in the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock opened at $111.44 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $94.59 and a fifty-two week high of $115.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $109.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.49.

