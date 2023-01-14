Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lessened its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.8% of Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 216.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 847,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,716 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $368,912,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $395,859,000. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 135.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,570,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,914,000 after purchasing an additional 902,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,746,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,810,960,000 after purchasing an additional 634,224 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance
Shares of VOO stock opened at $366.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $359.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.89. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $319.87 and a 12 month high of $427.58.
About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
