Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust reduced its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,192,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $550,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SF opened at $62.61 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $49.31 and a 1 year high of $83.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.22.

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SF shares. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

