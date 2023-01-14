Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Barclays

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PK. Compass Point reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Park Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Park Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.5 %

PK opened at $12.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.34 and a beta of 1.89. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $10.92 and a 12 month high of $20.58.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 1.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 344.83%.

Insider Activity

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Geoffrey Garrett sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,543.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 143,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.9% during the third quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 262,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $360,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

