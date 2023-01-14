Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 124,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $10,702,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $112.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $284.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.37 and a 200 day moving average of $96.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $115.49.

Merck & Co., Inc. Increases Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.18. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 46.57%. The company had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 100,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.10, for a total value of $10,039,229.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,565,360.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 31,997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.34, for a total transaction of $3,210,578.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,124,275.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,165,809 shares of company stock valued at $118,007,120 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

