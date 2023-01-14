Park Avenue Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (NYSEARCA:LCTU – Get Rating) by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,957 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned 0.52% of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF worth $6,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Sharkey Howes & Javer acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $462,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,751,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA LCTU opened at $44.31 on Friday. BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $52.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.45.

