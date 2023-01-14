PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on PACW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered PacWest Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stephens reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.11.

PacWest Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of PACW stock opened at $24.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.48. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.29 and a twelve month high of $51.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

PacWest Bancorp Announces Dividend

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The company had revenue of $373.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Insider Transactions at PacWest Bancorp

In other news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $428,590.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,826,028.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 66,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total value of $1,749,132.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,003,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,320,976.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Wagner sold 17,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total value of $428,590.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 985,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,826,028.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PacWest Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

