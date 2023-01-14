PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Lowered to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports.

PCAR has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PACCAR from $69.33 to $71.33 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on PACCAR from $63.33 to $64.67 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com downgraded PACCAR from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.67 to $66.67 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.48.

PCAR stock opened at $102.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.17. PACCAR has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.13. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 13th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 19.81%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $46,613.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,813.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $46,613.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,164 shares of company stock valued at $4,156,350 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,907,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,441,000 after purchasing an additional 671,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,912,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,915,000 after purchasing an additional 449,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in PACCAR by 249.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,845,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,663,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744,040 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,808,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in PACCAR by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,355,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,857,000 after purchasing an additional 30,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

