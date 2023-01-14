Oxen (OXEN) One Day Volume Tops $279,288.47

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. In the last week, Oxen has traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $10.68 million and $279,288.47 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,795.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000416 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.58 or 0.00421132 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00016693 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $175.58 or 0.00844313 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00107882 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.38 or 0.00607701 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001437 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004777 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.20 or 0.00217370 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 61,503,964 coins. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Oxen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

