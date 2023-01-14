Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Rating Reiterated by Mizuho

Mizuho reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a $68.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $61.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OVV. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv to $79.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.00.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OVV opened at $50.28 on Tuesday. Ovintiv has a 1 year low of $34.41 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.90 and a 200 day moving average of $49.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.54). Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

Insider Activity at Ovintiv

In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total transaction of $33,623.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 114.3% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

