ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut ORIX from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, December 5th.

ORIX Price Performance

ORIX stock opened at $83.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.88. ORIX has a 52-week low of $68.78 and a 52-week high of $112.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 11.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Orix sold 562,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $49,359,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,676,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,825,756.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in ORIX by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 167,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,713,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its position in ORIX by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 30,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC raised its position in ORIX by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 307,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,838,000 after buying an additional 13,959 shares during the last quarter. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

