Orchid Trading 12% Higher This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0773 or 0.00000371 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.36 million and $5.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

