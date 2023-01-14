OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 289,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,476 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in OptimizeRx were worth $4,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of OptimizeRx by 248.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of OptimizeRx by 27.8% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimizeRx Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPRX opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. OptimizeRx Co. has a 52-week low of $13.33 and a 52-week high of $51.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OptimizeRx Company Profile

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx in a research report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OptimizeRx presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, engaging in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serve as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging and brand support.

