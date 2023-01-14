OMG Network (OMG) Trading Up 17.9% Over Last 7 Days

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 14th. One OMG Network token can currently be bought for $1.29 or 0.00006185 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 17.9% against the dollar. OMG Network has a total market capitalization of $180.24 million and $40.15 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.72 or 0.00080488 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00061281 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000360 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000250 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000814 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000202 BTC.

OMG Network Token Profile

OMG Network (CRYPTO:OMG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OMG Network’s official website is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants.Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users.OMG rebrand:”

