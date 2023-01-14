Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,914 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1,176.5% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $65.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.78. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $31.37 and a one year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.04). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.11% and a return on equity of 59.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.35 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 12th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OXY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.18.

About Occidental Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.