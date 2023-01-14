Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0468 on Exchanges

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $268.13 million and approximately $36.37 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 26% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1,552.97 or 0.07427322 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00080004 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00032294 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.77 or 0.00061059 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000357 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010167 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022747 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04203299 USD and is up 3.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $34,313,856.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

