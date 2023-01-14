Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $4.66 Million Stock Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,266 shares during the quarter. L3Harris Technologies comprises about 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 11.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,309,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,506,000 after buying an additional 875,587 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 39.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,046,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,292,000 after buying an additional 2,293,072 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 6.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,214,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,211,000 after buying an additional 134,085 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,813,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,309,000 after buying an additional 10,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,175,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,154,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE LHX opened at $197.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $216.25 and its 200-day moving average is $226.52. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.87 and a 12-month high of $279.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total transaction of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 12,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,741,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,445 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,591. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Argus lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $263.07.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Featured Stories

