Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $35.39 Million Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,235 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 11.9% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $35,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Curbstone Financial Management Corp increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.1% during the second quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 9,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,452 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,335 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.1% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 67.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,146,055.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,079,431.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $71.00 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $137.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.19.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.