Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $11.59. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,238 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 4.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 300,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,669,000 after purchasing an additional 13,583 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 258,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 226,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after buying an additional 82,877 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $1,945,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $1,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.14% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

