Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.55

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.55 and traded as high as $11.59. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $11.58, with a volume of 53,238 shares traded.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.55.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be paid a $0.029 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%.
Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.
