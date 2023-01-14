NSUR COIN (NSUR) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NSUR COIN has a total market capitalization of $98.60 million and $29,815.50 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded up 8.4% against the dollar.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s launch date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official website is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

