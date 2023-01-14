NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

NVCR has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of NovoCure from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of NovoCure from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $108.88.

Shares of NVCR opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.48. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $120.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 15.05% and a negative return on equity of 18.85%. The firm had revenue of $131.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.83 million. As a group, analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,015.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NovoCure news, insider Uri Weinberg sold 8,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total transaction of $945,728.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,236.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Asaf Danziger sold 212,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $23,107,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,015.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NovoCure by 12,975.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NovoCure by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in NovoCure by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

