Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Acquired by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 413,285 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S makes up 1.1% of Jennison Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Novo Nordisk A/S worth $1,089,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 184.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,156,000 after buying an additional 47,455 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 575.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NVO stock opened at $136.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $308.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $91.51 and a 52 week high of $139.05.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 31.57% and a return on equity of 72.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

