Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIF) Lowered to Hold at TD Securities

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2023

TD Securities lowered shares of Noranda Income Fund (OTCMKTS:NNDIFGet Rating) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Noranda Income Fund Trading Down 1.0 %

Noranda Income Fund stock opened at $1.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.78. Noranda Income Fund has a one year low of $0.28 and a one year high of $1.48.

Noranda Income Fund Company Profile

Noranda Income Fund operates as an income trust. The company owns an electrolytic zinc processing facility and ancillary assets located in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Québec that produces refined zinc metal and various by-products from zinc concentrate. Its products include jumbo zinc, a product customized with alloy for steel customers to enhance the productivity of galvanizing lines; zinc shot, a product that is used to produce electro-galvanized steel for the car industry; zinc slab, a general commodity grade metal; and granulated zinc, which is used in the production of fertilizers and reagents for the pulp and paper industry.

