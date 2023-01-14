NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) PT Lowered to $26.00

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of NMI from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut shares of NMI from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of NMI from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.25.

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $21.50 on Tuesday. NMI has a one year low of $15.33 and a one year high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 1.28.

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a net margin of 54.43% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.44 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NMI will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,781,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,172,000 after buying an additional 182,001 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,741,000 after buying an additional 87,147 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in NMI by 15.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,053,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,585,000 after buying an additional 551,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in NMI by 10.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,723,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,847,000 after buying an additional 354,975 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in NMI by 1.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,663,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,644,000 after buying an additional 49,687 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

