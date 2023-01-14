NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Sold by Summit Creek Advisors LLC

Summit Creek Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC’s holdings in NICE were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NICE. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in NICE during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 440.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 180.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in NICE by 23.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $199.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $194.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE Ltd. has a 12-month low of $164.65 and a 12-month high of $274.01. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. Equities analysts expect that NICE Ltd. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NICE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.38.

About NICE

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.