NFT (NFT) Price Hits $0.0160 on Top Exchanges

NFT (NFT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. NFT has a total market capitalization of $591,340.74 and $155.44 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, NFT has traded up 3.3% against the dollar. One NFT token can currently be purchased for $0.0160 or 0.00000077 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00030815 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00044549 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004804 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017715 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.63 or 0.00233781 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000107 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 67.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000095 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (NFT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01460933 USD and is down -5.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $2,236.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.