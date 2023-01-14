NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays cut shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $71.00 price target on the data storage provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $83.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NTAP. Cowen dropped their price objective on NetApp from $93.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded NetApp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on NetApp from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NetApp from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NetApp currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.95.

NASDAQ NTAP opened at $64.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.18. NetApp has a 52-week low of $58.08 and a 52-week high of $96.82.

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 115.30%. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.26%.

In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetApp news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total transaction of $135,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,481,350.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Palin sold 2,707 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total value of $174,060.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,707 shares of company stock valued at $748,890 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 33.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 967,717 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $63,134,000 after buying an additional 244,451 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 361,633 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $23,593,000 after buying an additional 12,971 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,185 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after buying an additional 3,272 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 12.7% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

